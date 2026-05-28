Dharmendra Pradhan led CBSE review over Class 12 OSM scoring
India
CBSE just held a big review meeting, led by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, to tackle concerns about how Class 12 exams are scored.
This comes after students flagged problems with the On-Screen Marking System (OSM), like inconsistent scores and mismatched answer sheets showing up online.
CBSE and IITs plan reevaluation upgrades
Top officials from CBSE and IITs joined in to discuss fixing these issues.
Plans include upgrading the reevaluation portal, improving digital platforms, and making the whole process more transparent and tech-driven.
The board says it is committed to ongoing reforms that put student welfare first.