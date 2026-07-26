Dharmendra Pradhan resignation sparks 120 million views for CJP reel
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is making waves on Instagram after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.
Their celebration reel racked up 120 million views and nearly 10 million likes in just 10 hours, a huge moment for a party born from student protests against a "cockroaches" remark about young demonstrators.
CJP gains 22 million followers
CJP's following shot up by 22 million in a matter of days, thanks to their sharp use of Instagram to connect with young people.
While the viral reel shows massive attention, it doesn't automatically mean political change yet.
The group has turned "cockroach," once an insult, into a badge of defiance, staying focused on demanding fairness and accountability in India's education system.