Dharmendra Pradhan resigned after cockroach Janta Party protests in Delhi
India
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday after protests in Delhi, with demonstrators from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding his removal.
The government sent in police and paramilitary forces to clear crowds at Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street, but some protesters said they wouldn't leave until Prime Minister Modi also stepped down.
Ashutosh Ranka demanded written assurances
CJP's national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka told supporters they'd only head home if the government gave written assurances on their three demands.
He called for a nationwide candle march at 6pm inviting people across India to join in.
Even as police tightened security, sealing exits and narrowing passages, protesters stayed put, waiting for a clear response from the government.