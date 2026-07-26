Dharmendra Pradhan resigns over NEET leak as Chennai protests persist

Led by Human rights activist and movement co-ordinator Thirumurugan Gandhi, protesters in Chennai now want NEET scrapped completely or at least an exemption for Tamil Nadu.

"The (CJP's) demand was met; they succeeded. It took 25 days to get the Education Minister to resign; we are willing to sit for 100 days, as long as the Centre gives the State control over education," said CJP's Isai Prakash.

He highlighted that the fight is very much alive in South India.

Gandhi has also suggested Marina Beach as a bigger venue for future rallies, hoping to keep up momentum against entrance exams like NEET.