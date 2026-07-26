Dharmendra Pradhan resigns over NEET-UG leak, father says too late
After Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal, Rajesh, the father of Riya, a 23-year-old Dehradun student who died by suicide, said the move came too late for his family.
Riya, who dreamed of becoming a doctor, lost faith in the exam system after the controversy and took her own life.
Rajesh offers 1cr, urges government support
Rajesh shared with Aaj Tak, "I will give ₹1 crore. You bring my daughter back to me," expressing his heartbreak.
He urged the government to support families who borrowed money for education and push real reforms so other students don't face what Riya did.
The scandal also sparked nationwide protests, which ended after Pradhan's resignation, highlighting just how much trust in exams matters to students' lives and mental health.