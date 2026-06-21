Dharmendra Pradhan says final CBSE re-evaluation batch due shortly
India
If you're still waiting on your CBSE results, especially for re-evaluation or scrutiny, good news: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says the last batch will be out shortly.
Most students (15.5 lakh out of 17 lakh) already have their scores, and the board is wrapping up checks, so everyone can move forward without delays.
Dharmendra Pradhan assures no academic delays
Dharmendra Pradhan promises no one's academic plans will get stuck because of pending results.
If you've applied for re-evaluation in subjects like science, math, social science, or languages, just keep an eye on the official result portals.
Once your updated marks are released, simply enter your roll number and school code to check them.
The board's working fast, so you can get back to what matters.