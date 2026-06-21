Dharmendra Pradhan says final CBSE re-evaluation batch due shortly

Dharmendra Pradhan assures no academic delays

Dharmendra Pradhan promises no one's academic plans will get stuck because of pending results.

If you've applied for re-evaluation in subjects like science, math, social science, or languages, just keep an eye on the official result portals.

Once your updated marks are released, simply enter your roll number and school code to check them.

The board's working fast, so you can get back to what matters.