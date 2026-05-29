Dharmendra Pradhan vows to resolve CBSE OSM confusion openly, fairly
CBSE's new on-screen marking system (OSM) for Class 12 results caused confusion and glitches this year, leaving many students anxious about their scores.
After a review meeting in Delhi, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan promised to sort things out openly and fairly.
Nearly 400,000 students checked scanned answer sheets online, showing just how widespread the concern was.
Rahul Gandhi alleges OSM tampering
The OSM rollout sparked political drama, with Rahul Gandhi claiming "massive tampering" and questioning how the tech provider was picked.
Pradhan pushed back, saying everything followed proper rules and asking everyone not to turn it into a political fight. He believes OSM actually makes things more transparent.
Meanwhile, CBSE teamed up with IIT experts to fix portal glitches and reassured everyone that security wasn't compromised.
Pradhan's focus on accountability is giving some relief to worried students and parents.