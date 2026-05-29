Dharmendra Pradhan vows to resolve CBSE OSM confusion openly, fairly

Rahul Gandhi alleges OSM tampering

The OSM rollout sparked political drama, with Rahul Gandhi claiming "massive tampering" and questioning how the tech provider was picked.

Pradhan pushed back, saying everything followed proper rules and asking everyone not to turn it into a political fight. He believes OSM actually makes things more transparent.

Meanwhile, CBSE teamed up with IIT experts to fix portal glitches and reassured everyone that security wasn't compromised.

Pradhan's focus on accountability is giving some relief to worried students and parents.