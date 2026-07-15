Dharwad anesthesiologist Kiran Honannavar murdered, son injured and wife detained
A tragic incident unfolded in Dharwad, Karnataka, where Dr. Kiran Honannavar, a 45-year-old anesthesiologist, was found murdered in his apartment.
His eight-year-old son was also found with stab injuries and is currently recovering in the hospital.
Dr. Priyanka, Kiran's wife and an ophthalmologist, has been taken into custody for questioning.
Police review CCTV, probe domestic dispute
Police say there were no signs of forced entry, suggesting only the family was inside at the time.
The case came to light when relatives checked on the family after not hearing from them all day.
Police Commissioner N Shashikumar mentioned Dr. Priyanka appeared to be in shock and gave inconsistent statements; officers are looking into a possible domestic dispute as the motive and reviewing CCTV footage as part of their investigation.