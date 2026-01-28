Dharwad: Rabid dog injures 9, including child, in Shiradi Layout
India
A rabid dog attacked nine people in Shiradi Layout near Dharwad on Wednesday, leaving four seriously hurt—including a five-year-old boy named Rishik.
Locals, frustrated and scared, killed the dog on the spot.
Five more people had minor injuries.
Victims hospitalized; stray dog problem ignored
All nine victims are now being treated at District Civil Hospital.
Residents say they've complained for weeks about stray dogs but haven't seen any action from authorities—likely because Shiradi Layout is on the city's outskirts.
This isn't the first time either; similar attacks happened recently in other parts of Karnataka, raising worries about safety and response.