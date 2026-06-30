Dhemaji nonstop rain causes partial Simen River railway bridge collapse
India
Assam's Dhemaji district has been hit hard by nonstop rain, leading to the partial collapse of a railway bridge over the Simen River.
Thankfully, train services were suspended before the bridge gave way, so no one was hurt.
Flooding has also cut off key rail routes and damaged roads, making travel tricky for locals.
Busses deployed, Jonai bridge washed away
With trains down between Murkongselek and Silapathar, busses have been arranged to keep commuters moving.
Help desks at major stations like Dhemaji and Silapathar are offering support.
In Jonai, an iron bridge was washed away by rising river waters, leaving villagers cut off from schools and hospitals.
Authorities say they are monitoring the situation closely and working on repairs as more rain is expected.