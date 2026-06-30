Dhemaji nonstop rain causes partial Simen River railway bridge collapse

Busses deployed, Jonai bridge washed away

With trains down between Murkongselek and Silapathar, busses have been arranged to keep commuters moving.

Help desks at major stations like Dhemaji and Silapathar are offering support.

In Jonai, an iron bridge was washed away by rising river waters, leaving villagers cut off from schools and hospitals.

Authorities say they are monitoring the situation closely and working on repairs as more rain is expected.