Dhenkanal woman raped in Sapua river, carted to health center

Victim critical, suspect on the run

The woman is now in critical condition at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack due to severe blood loss.

Police have identified the main suspect, a local man with a troubling past, who is currently on the run. Three police teams are searching for him using technology and informants.

Meanwhile, people from the area have started protesting, demanding his immediate arrest.

Once stable, the victim's statement will be recorded before a magistrate, and officials are reviewing how emergency services responded.