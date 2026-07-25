Dhillon booked by Mohali police for allegedly assaulting Marwaha
Punjabi singer Dilpreet Dhillon has landed in legal trouble after being booked by Mohali police for allegedly assaulting Amant Marwaha, who owns Melody House music company.
The clash happened at Homeland Heights, Sector 70, reportedly after a music deal with T-Series fell through.
Marwaha says things escalated when he refused to help Dhillon get another deal.
Marwaha alleges assault, confinement, pistol threat
According to Marwaha, Dhillon assaulted him, kept him confined, and even threatened him with a pistol, all because he wouldn't help with the new deal (and apparently a luxury car was involved).
Marwaha got medical treatment before filing his complaint.
Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.
While Dhillon hasn't been arrested yet, officers say he'll be called in for questioning soon.