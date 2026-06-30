Dhiraj Seth army chief and Sandeep Jain vice chief
India
Big changes are happening at the top of India's Army and Air Force.
As part of a regular leadership shuffle to keep things modern and ready for action, Lt. Gen. Dhiraj Seth steps in as the new chief of army staff, while Lt. Gen. Sandeep Jain will take over as vice chief on July 1.
Sandeep Jain to focus on operations
Lt. Gen. Jain will focus on operations and planning from July 1.
Other key moves: Lt. Gen. Mohit Malhotra is now heading South Western Command, Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar leads Southern Command, and Lieutenant General Madanraj Pande takes charge in Ladakh's Fire and Fury Corps.
Over in the Air Force, distinguished fighter pilot Ashutosh Dixit becomes vice chief on July 1, part of efforts to keep India's skies secure along sensitive borders.