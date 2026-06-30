Dhiraj Seth army chief and Sandeep Jain vice chief India Jun 30, 2026

Big changes are happening at the top of India's Army and Air Force.

As part of a regular leadership shuffle to keep things modern and ready for action, Lt. Gen. Dhiraj Seth steps in as the new chief of army staff, while Lt. Gen. Sandeep Jain will take over as vice chief on July 1.