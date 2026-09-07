Dhirendra Krishna Shastri urges Durga Puja meat ban, Sanyal rebuts

Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri kicked off controversy by urging people to skip nonvegetarian food during Durga Puja, calling it "impious."

He also appealed for a ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food near Durga idols and said meat and liquor shops in West Bengal should remain closed during Durga Puja.

PM Narendra Modi's economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal pushed back on X, saying meat is actually central to Shakta Hindu rituals: it's offered to Ma Durga and Ma Kali, and even served as prasad on festival days.