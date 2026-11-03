Dhirendra Shastri apologizes over Madhya Pradesh remarks on Ram, Krishna
India
Baba Bageshwar (Dhirendra Shastri) has publicly apologized for his remarks about Lord Ram and Krishna made during a recent event in Madhya Pradesh.
The comments quickly went viral, leading to major backlash online.
Even Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav weighed in, calling the remarks "extremely unfortunate and objectionable" and demanding action.
Shastri says comments were devotional verse
Responding to the criticism, Shastri explained that his comments were part of a devotional verse and not meant to offend anyone.
He emphasized his respect for both deities and said, "Nevertheless, if our words, sentiments, or interpretation have caused any distress or hurt to anyone, we offer our sincere and humble apologies."