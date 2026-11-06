Dhirendra Shastri faces criminal defamation case after 'crooked' Krishna remark
India
Religious preacher Dhirendra Shastri has landed in legal trouble after allegedly calling Lord Krishna "crooked" during a public discourse.
Advocate Ajay Pratap Singh filed a criminal defamation case in Agra, saying these remarks were disrespectful and hurt the feelings of Krishna's descendants.
Ajay Pratap Singh claims Krishna kinship
Singh, who says he's related to Krishna through his maternal side, pointed out that communities such as the Jadoons, Jadejas, and Bhatis in historical references to support his claim.
The case will be heard on December 14.
Meanwhile, political leaders like Akhilesh Yadav are urging event organizers to avoid inviting controversial speakers.