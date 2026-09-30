Dhirendra Shastri's Ludhiana remarks spark communal harmony concerns among leaders
India
Dhirendra Shastri, head of Bageshwar Dham, stirred controversy in Ludhiana after urging Sikhs to resist religious conversion and criticizing drug abuse during a recent event.
His remarks upset local religious leaders, with Shahi Imam Maulana Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi accusing him of disrespecting the city's tradition of communal harmony.
Imam Ludhianvi demands apology from Shastri
Imam Ludhianvi has demanded a public apology from Shastri, warning of legal action if he does not take back his words.
He also pointed out that the comments hurt not just Sikhs but Christians too, saying, We all should come together and fight against this issue to maintain inter-religious harmony.
The Imam is now calling for a meeting with leaders from all faiths to help restore mutual respect in the community.