Dhruv Rathee faces Delhi complaint seeking financial probe, passport seizure
India
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee is in hot water after a Delhi lawyer, Vivek Garg, filed a police complaint accusing him of making statements that could push the army and police to rebel against the government.
The complaint also calls for an investigation into Rathee's finances and asks authorities to seize his passport.
Dhruv Rathee detained, defamation case pending
This isn't Rathee's only legal trouble: he's also facing a 2018 defamation case tied to one of his videos.
Recently, he was detained at home by Delhi Police for planning a protest about alleged electoral fraud without official permission.
He was detained on October 10 and taken into custody.