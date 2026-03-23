Diabetes, multivitamin drugs flagged as unapproved by India's drug regulator
India's drug regulator has directed states to act on 90 flagged unapproved fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs, including some diabetes medications and popular multivitamins, after lab tests in 2025 found they didn't have proper central approval.
The regulator has asked state authorities to check whether any of the flagged products were approved at the state level.
Regulators told to track down manufacturers, sellers
The Drug Controller General of India has told state regulators to track down who made and sold these unapproved combinations and double-check their paperwork.
This move is all about protecting people from medicines that might not work as promised or could even be risky when mixed together.
Highlights need for better oversight in drug approval process
Turns out, gaps in India's drug approval system let these medications slip through without national oversight, even though experts have warned about potential dangers like bad side effects.
This regulatory action follows a string of similar crackdowns, showing that fixing the system is now a top priority.