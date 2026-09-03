Diamond Harbour cybercrime police call Mahua Moitra over social post
TMC MP Mahua Moitra has been called in by Diamond Harbour cybercrime police after a complaint about her recent social media post.
She's expected to show up for questioning this Saturday at 11am.
The complaint claims her post made communal remarks that could stir unrest.
Moitra alleged exclusion of Muslim officers
On September 1, Moitra posted on X suggesting Muslim IAS and IPS officers were left out of a Union Home Minister Amit Shah event because of their religion.
This statement led to the police action, with concerns it might fuel tensions in the state.
Moitra supports Mamata amid defections
All this is happening while TMC itself is facing big internal fights: 65 MLAs have rebelled and most of its MPs have switched sides to the BJP-led NDA.
Through it all, Moitra has stuck by Mamata Banerjee and keeps calling out the BJP as political heat rises in West Bengal.