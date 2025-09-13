Next Article
Diarrhea outbreak in Vijayawada; bacteria found in stored water
Vijayawada's New Rajarajeswaripet area is dealing with a big spike in diarrhea cases—263 people have fallen sick as of September 13.
Health teams are testing water across the neighborhood and have already found signs of pollution and bacteria in some homes' stored water.
District Collector's statement, community leaders' concerns
District Collector G. Lakshmisha says all possible steps are being taken: food stalls are closed for now, mineral water is being provided, and health workers are going door to door to check on residents and share hygiene tips.
Still, some community leaders like CPI(M)'s Ch. Babu Rao believe the real number of cases could be much higher, urging officials not to overlook affected areas.