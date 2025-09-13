Diarrhea outbreak in Vijayawada; bacteria found in stored water

District Collector's statement, community leaders' concerns

District Collector G. Lakshmisha says all possible steps are being taken: food stalls are closed for now, mineral water is being provided, and health workers are going door to door to check on residents and share hygiene tips.

Still, some community leaders like CPI(M)'s Ch. Babu Rao believe the real number of cases could be much higher, urging officials not to overlook affected areas.