Nepal prison break: Over 75 inmates caught crossing India-Nepal border
Violent anti-government protests rocked Nepal in September 2024, leading to chaos as over 15,000 inmates broke out from more than 25 prisons.
The unrest left at least 51 people dead, including one Indian citizen.
With many escapees trying to cross into India, security along the border has been tightened.
Arrest of foreign nationals
India's Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has arrested two Nigerians, a Brazilian, and a Bangladeshi who crossed the border illegally during the turmoil.
Security forces have nabbed over 75 escapees across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.
Nepalese authorities—backed by the army—are still searching for thousands of fugitives ahead of this year's elections.
Emergency helplines are open for Indians stranded in Nepal as joint operations continue on both sides of the border.