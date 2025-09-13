No electricity in parts of Chennai on September 15
Just a heads up—TANGEDCO has scheduled a power cut in several Chennai neighborhoods this Monday, 15 September, for essential maintenance.
The blackout is expected to last until 2:00pm so you might want to plan ahead if you rely on electricity for work or other activities.
Areas that will experience power cut
Expect outages in Redhills (including Sothuperumbedu, Giruthalapuram, Budhur, Arumanthai, Vichoor, Mettupalayam, Kandigai, and Vellivoyal) and Sembium (Kattabomman Main Road, Jambuli Street, MH Road, and Venkateswara Colony 1st-10th Streets).
Other spots like Moolakadai, RV Nagar, Annai Sathya Nagar, Arul Nagar Main Road, Seetharam Nagar, MRL Colony, Kamarajar Salai, Simpson Group of Companies area, Rizwan Road and Periyar Nagar will also be affected.
Charge up your devices and make any backup plans you need!