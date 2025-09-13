Romanian PhD student found dead in Varanasi

Police entered using a spare key and found no suicide note or medicines at the scene. They've taken her passport, visa (valid till 2027), and phone for investigation. Forensic teams have collected samples, and a post-mortem will clarify what happened.

Embassy notified as investigation continues

Francisca had been living in India for years, studying Indian Philosophy at BHU after earlier stints in Surat and Amritsar.

Friends shared that she'd struggled with epilepsy since childhood and was under treatment—though no medication was found at home.

The Romanian Embassy has been notified as legal processes continue.