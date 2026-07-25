Dibisa Mahanta joins Guwahati protest over alleged NEET-UG paper leak
India
Dibisa Mahanta, daughter of Assam's revenue minister, joined fellow students in Guwahati to protest the alleged NEET-UG paper leak.
Their main demands? Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and real accountability for the exam mess.
Photos of Dibisa holding placards and raising slogans, especially given her father's political role, quickly went viral, putting an extra spotlight on the protest.
Assam CM says PM Modi aware
Assam's chief minister said Prime Minister Modi knows about the issue and is working on it, but also said, "I would urge everyone to focus on this natural calamity."