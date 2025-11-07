'Did not target Pakistani civilians': Rajnath on Operation Sindoor

India will continue actions against state-backed terrorism: Singh

Singh also clarified that India called for a ceasefire after Pakistan's military requested it, pushing back against claims that outside pressure was involved.

PM Modi later confirmed the operation's success and said Pakistan asked for a truce once their bases were hit.

Singh added that India will keep up its actions against state-backed terrorism as long as needed.

The mission also highlighted India's growing defense tech, with Akash missile systems used to take out aerial threats.