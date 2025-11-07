Next Article
Kerala proposes 'Right to Disconnect' bill
India
Kerala recently proposed the Right to Disconnect Bill, which means private-sector employees can finally switch off after work.
If passed, bosses can't punish you for ignoring late-night emails or calls.
The bill was proposed by MLA Dr. N Jayaraj in September 2025.
Addressing burnout
This move takes on the "always-on" culture that's become normal with remote work and constant notifications.
Protecting your downtime isn't just nice—it's important for mental health and balance, especially since over 60% of Indian workers report burnout.
Kerala is following countries like France and Australia with similar laws, but some worry businesses might prefer states without these rules.
Still, it's a big step toward healthier workplaces.