Did you know? Jackfruit can make breathalyzer test go haywire
A Kerala bus driver landed in trouble after failing a breathalyzer test—not because he drank, but because he ate a lot of jackfruit.
Three other drivers had the same issue.
Turns out, some ripe or fermented foods can make breathalyzers register alcohol even if you haven't touched a drop.
Don't panic if your snack messes with the science!
This mix-up shows that breathalyzers aren't always foolproof—natural food fermentation can trigger false positives.
For anyone whose job or reputation depends on these tests, it's a reminder to double-check surprising results before making big decisions.
