Odisha CM Majhi removes 2 officials convicted of accepting bribes

Behera caught for bribery in Angul district

Dr. Rout took bribes while working at a health center in Jajpur and was already suspended before his conviction.

Behera was caught for bribery during her posting in Angul district.

Their removal is part of Odisha's ongoing crackdown on corruption—since 2014, over 3,600 cases have led to more than 150 dismissals and nearly ₹60 crore in illegal assets seized.

The CM says no one gets a free pass: "No corrupt official will be spared."