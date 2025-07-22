Mumbai gets 108mm rain in 24 hours, orange alert out

More rain means higher risk of flooding

All this rain is helping fix July's rainfall deficit—Santacruz got 108mm between Monday and Tuesday morning alone (after 115mm on Monday), while Colaba saw 40mm.

But even with these showers, Santacruz is still 141mm short of its usual July average, and Colaba is lagging by almost 300mm.

The catch? More rain means higher risk of flooding and waterlogging in low-lying spots.

So if you're heading out, keep an eye on those alerts—the city isn't in the clear yet.