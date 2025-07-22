Mumbai gets 108mm rain in 24 hours, orange alert out
Mumbai just got hit with over 100mm of rain for the second day in a row, with Santacruz leading the charts.
The IMD has put out an orange alert for Thursday and a yellow alert through the weekend, warning of more downpours.
This rainy spell is thanks to some tricky weather systems overhead, and there's another low-pressure area brewing near the Bay of Bengal.
More rain means higher risk of flooding
All this rain is helping fix July's rainfall deficit—Santacruz got 108mm between Monday and Tuesday morning alone (after 115mm on Monday), while Colaba saw 40mm.
But even with these showers, Santacruz is still 141mm short of its usual July average, and Colaba is lagging by almost 300mm.
The catch? More rain means higher risk of flooding and waterlogging in low-lying spots.
So if you're heading out, keep an eye on those alerts—the city isn't in the clear yet.