Manipur violence aftermath: Displaced families return home after 2 years India Jul 22, 2025

After the violent clashes that began in 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur, some displaced Meitei families are finally heading back to their homes in Imphal Valley.

Over 260 people lost their lives and more than 60,000 were forced to leave.

Now, with government security and support, about 5,000 people have returned so far—getting help with food, repairs, and rebuilding.