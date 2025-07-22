Manipur violence aftermath: Displaced families return home after 2 years
After the violent clashes that began in 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur, some displaced Meitei families are finally heading back to their homes in Imphal Valley.
Over 260 people lost their lives and more than 60,000 were forced to leave.
Now, with government security and support, about 5,000 people have returned so far—getting help with food, repairs, and rebuilding.
Return of families a big step toward healing
This return is a big step toward healing for Manipur.
Many families are still stuck in crowded camps, and tensions between communities haven't fully eased.
The government's efforts to provide safe environments and financial help are important—but there's still a long way to go before everyone feels secure enough to come home and real peace returns.