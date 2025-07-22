Next Article
One injured, but 47 pilgrims complete Kailash Mansarovar Yatra
A group of 47 pilgrims just wrapped up their Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, returning to India through Uttarakhand's Lipulekh Pass.
The trip was organized by Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police welcomed them back.
The group originally had 48 members, but one person had to head home early due to an injury in Tibet.
About 250 pilgrims are traveling this year
Because of ongoing panchayat elections, the group couldn't stay at Bundi as planned and were instead put up at Gunji camp.
Even with these last-minute changes, about 250 pilgrims are still on their journey this year along the same route, split into five batches.