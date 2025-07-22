Bangladesh school hit by military jet; India offers help

India quickly stepped up to help

Over 170 students were rescued, many with serious burns and injuries.

The tragedy has sparked huge grief and frustration in Bangladesh, with tough questions being asked about military flight safety near schools.

India quickly stepped up to help by sending burn care specialists and equipment, while Prime Minister Modi shared his condolences and support.

For many young people in Dhaka, this is a heartbreaking reminder of the risks when military operations happen close to everyday life.