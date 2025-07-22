Next Article
Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as India's Vice President
Jagdeep Dhankhar has unexpectedly resigned as India's Vice President, telling President Droupadi Murmu that health issues made it necessary.
His term, which began in August 2022, ends abruptly—making him only the third VP to quit mid-term and the first to do so for health rather than politics.
Who will
Dhankhar's exit means an immediate leadership shuffle in Parliament.
Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh is stepping in for now, while the BJP-led NDA faces a high-stakes decision on who will take over.
With national elections coming up, picking a new Vice President is more than just filling a spot—it could shape how Parliament runs during a crucial time.