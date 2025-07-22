Next Article
Delhi's 1st 'Teej Mahotsav' to blend tradition with modernity
Delhi is gearing up for its first-ever "Teej Mahotsav," happening July 25-27, 2025.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will kick things off, and the festival promises a fresh twist on tradition by mixing classic Teej celebrations with tech and community vibes.
Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra says it's all about making Delhi a go-to spot for cultural and family tourism.
Over 100 stalls and various activities
Expect fun activities like a Teej quiz and slogan contest, with cash prizes up for grabs.
There'll be over 100 stalls—80 focused on traditional crafts and handlooms, plus plenty of food from around India to explore.
The whole event is about celebrating diversity and bringing people together through culture, food, and creativity.