Cyclone Wipha's remnants to bring heavy rain to Kerala
Heads up, Kerala: starting July 25, the state is in for some serious monsoon rain thanks to the leftovers of Cyclone Wipha reforming over the Bay of Bengal.
The IMD indicates this system is likely to turn into a low-pressure area and may intensify into a depression, bringing heavy showers—especially to the Western Ghats.
Kerala's rainfall has been about 11% below normal this season
Kerala's rainfall has been about 11% below normal this season, so these downpours could help close that gap.
The IMD warns that some places might get up to 20cm of rain in just one day between July 25 and 27.
This boost is important for farmers and water supply, but it also means everyone should be ready for possible disruptions.