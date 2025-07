Maharashtra reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate over 97% India Jul 22, 2025

Maharashtra just logged nine new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing this year's total to 2,690.

The state has tested nearly 40,000 people since January and boasts a strong recovery rate, inferred to be over 97%.

Sadly, there have been 42 deaths so far, almost all in people with serious existing health issues.