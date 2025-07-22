Next Article
Fake bomb threat to Ahmedabad airport, schools in Surat
On Tuesday, Ahmedabad airport and two schools in Surat received fake bomb threat emails—part of a wave that targeted 159 places across India.
Thankfully, officials acted fast, checked everything out, and confirmed there was no real danger.
How the day unfolded
At the airport, security teams ran thorough checks and found nothing suspicious.
In Surat, police quickly secured G D Goenka School and Lancers Army School without causing panic. The schools called a precautionary holiday just to be safe.
Police say these emails matched similar hoaxes sent recently in Pune and Nasik, and they're working to track down who's behind it.