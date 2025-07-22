SC grants divorce to couple amid bitter legal battle

What does the court's order say?

All pending cases between the couple have been quashed. The IPS officer and her parents must issue an unconditional apology to her husband's family—this apology will even be published in major newspapers.

Custody of their daughter goes to the mother, with the father allowed monthly supervised visits at school.

The IPS officer dropped any alimony claims, so a previous ₹1.5 lakh monthly maintenance order was canceled.

Both sides are barred from filing new cases about these issues, and the court made it clear: no misuse of official power will be tolerated going forward.