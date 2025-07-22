Noida International Airport set to start domestic flights—Details here

NIA to handle 5 million passengers in year 1

The airport started testing its control centers last year, with airside operations and safety checks happening through early 2025.

Following inspections in May, NIA is now gearing up to launch domestic flights first—IndiGo is likely to be the debut airline.

They're aiming for five million passengers in year one, with plans to add international routes and eventually handle up to 70 million travelers as the airport grows.