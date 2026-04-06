'Didn't feel scared': Kerala techie after being rescued from forest

A 36-year-old woman from Kerala , G S Sharanya, was found safe after going missing for four days in the Tadiandamol hills of Karnataka 's Kodagu district. Sharanya, a resident of Nadapuram in Kozhikode district, had set out on a trek with a 10-member group on Thursday. She reached the Thadiyandamol trekking base around 7:00am but "lost her way" later that day. Addressing reporters after her rescue, she said, "I did not feel scared. I don't know why."

Survival story Sharanya didn't feel scared during her ordeal After losing her way, Sharanya tried contacting a colleague, but her phone battery died. With only a 500ml bottle of water, she wandered till around 6:45pm on the first day and spent the night near a stream in an open space due to dense forest cover. Despite being alone in an area frequented by elephants and facing intermittent heavy rain, she said she was not overwhelmed and expected to run into someone.

Rescue operation Search operation launched, intensified on CM Siddaramaiah's orders Sharanya was eventually spotted by locals in a remote part of the forest. Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre confirmed her safe recovery and said she was in good health. A massive search operation had been launched involving nine teams, including forest officials, Anti-Naxal Squad members, and local tribal communities. The search efforts were intensified on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's orders with additional personnel and advanced equipment like thermal drone cameras.

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