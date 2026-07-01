These reports are completely false: AG

'Didn't tell SC ethanol program was experiment': Centre refutes reports

By Chanshimla Varah 12:24 pm Jul 01, 202612:24 pm

What's the story

The Attorney General of India has denied media reports that claimed he told the Supreme Court on Monday that the government's 20% Ethanol Blended Petrol (E20) Program was still an "ongoing experiment" and that "the impact of the policy would become clearer by next year." "These reports are completely false and don't reflect anything even close to the actual submissions made before the Hon'ble Court," the AG's office said in a clarification issued through the Ministry of Law.