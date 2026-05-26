Diesel 52% petrol 23% surge in Maharashtra, Chhagan Bhujbal reassures
Fuel sales in Maharashtra have shot up, with diesel up by 52% and petrol/gasoline up by nearly 23%, all thanks to rumors about a shortage making the rounds.
Minister Chhagan Bhujbal reassured everyone that there is enough fuel to go around, saying the panic is just fueled by misinformation.
He has asked oil companies to ramp up awareness and directed local administrations to monitor unusual buying and prevent hoarding.
Akola Buldhana Jalna Wardha fuel surge
Akola, Buldhana, Jalna, and Wardha saw the biggest rush: gasoline sales jumped nearly 50%, and diesel doubled in some spots as people rushed to stock up.
Officials are now sharing real-time updates on fuel availability and keeping a close watch on buying patterns.
On the bright side, LPG and PNG supplies have not been affected at all.