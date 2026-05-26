Diesel 52% petrol 23% surge in Maharashtra, Chhagan Bhujbal reassures India May 26, 2026

Fuel sales in Maharashtra have shot up, with diesel up by 52% and petrol/gasoline up by nearly 23%, all thanks to rumors about a shortage making the rounds.

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal reassured everyone that there is enough fuel to go around, saying the panic is just fueled by misinformation.

He has asked oil companies to ramp up awareness and directed local administrations to monitor unusual buying and prevent hoarding.