Diesel pickup explosion in Peechumamidi village Andhra Pradesh kills 7

A diesel-filled pickup truck exploded in Peechumamidi village, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 while refueling construction equipment.

The blast killed seven people, including Jagarapu Sunitha (44), a teacher from Visakhapatnam who worked at mandal parishad school at Maidrebu village, and two migrant workers, and set nearby vehicles on fire.

Victims came from different places like Visakhapatnam, Bihar, and Assam, showing how far-reaching the impact was.