Diesel pickup explosion in Peechumamidi village Andhra Pradesh kills 7
A diesel-filled pickup truck exploded in Peechumamidi village, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 while refueling construction equipment.
The blast killed seven people, including Jagarapu Sunitha (44), a teacher from Visakhapatnam who worked at mandal parishad school at Maidrebu village, and two migrant workers, and set nearby vehicles on fire.
Victims came from different places like Visakhapatnam, Bihar, and Assam, showing how far-reaching the impact was.
Police confirm accident, Collector pledges ₹5L
Police confirmed the explosion was accidental and not due to detonators.
Postmortems were done at Anakapalli Hospital.
District Collector T. Nishanthi said the victims' immediate families would receive an ex gratia sum of ₹5 lakh each on behalf of the contractor to help them through this tough time, with the authorities facilitating insurance assistance to eligible families in accordance with the applicable policy terms and conditions.