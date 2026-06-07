Diesel shortage in Pune hospitals threatens ICUs and ventilators
India
Hospitals in Pune are running into trouble as they can't get diesel for their generators.
Fuel stations have stopped selling diesel in cans, reportedly due to district orders.
With more power cuts happening, this shortage is putting critical services like ICUs, ventilators, and dialysis units at risk.
IMA Pune urges authorities to act
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Pune has raised the alarm, saying that smaller hospitals especially rely on diesel generators to keep life-saving equipment running.
IMA Pune President Dr. Alka Kshirsagar said essential services need uninterrupted power, and any disruption can seriously affect patients.
The IMA is urging local authorities to fix the issue quickly so patient care doesn't suffer.