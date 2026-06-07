Diesel shortage in Pune hospitals threatens ICUs and ventilators

IMA Pune urges authorities to act

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Pune has raised the alarm, saying that smaller hospitals especially rely on diesel generators to keep life-saving equipment running.

IMA Pune President Dr. Alka Kshirsagar said essential services need uninterrupted power, and any disruption can seriously affect patients.

The IMA is urging local authorities to fix the issue quickly so patient care doesn't suffer.