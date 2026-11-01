Digi Yatra tests e-passport digital ID at 7 Indian airports
Digi Yatra is testing out its digital identity system for international flyers at seven big Indian airports, starting this month and running through December 2026.
If you're an eligible Indian national holding an e-passport and flying on select international flights operated by Air India or IndiGo abroad, you can now try verifying your identity digitally at airport checkpoints, making the whole process a bit smoother.
Eligible Indian nationals create e-passport credential
The trials are live at Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Cochin, and Amritsar airports.
Eligible Indian nationals holding e-passports can create an e-passport-based Verifiable Credential through the Digi Yatra mobile application for select international flights operated by Air India and IndiGo.
This lets you breeze through entry points and boarding gates, but don't forget your usual travel docs!
The feedback from these trials will help shape a bigger rollout in 2027.