Digital SAT registration is now open: Here's how to sign up

Ready to take the digital SAT in 2026? Registration is now open for the March 14, May 2, and June 6 exams. Signing up online takes about half an hour—just head to the College Board site.

Mark your calendar Don't miss out: For March 14, register by Feb 27 (or Mar 3 if you're running late).

For May 2, it's April 17 (late deadline April 21).

For June 6, sign up by May 22 (or as late as May 26).

How to register for the digital SAT Create a free College Board account using your legal name and upload a recent passport-style photo.

Pick your test center and pay $68 ($38 extra if you're late).

After paying, download the Bluebook app and print your admission ticket five days before test day.