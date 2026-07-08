Dilip Buildcon blames 265mm rain for Kerala tunnel trapping workers
India
A tunnel under construction in Kerala experienced a tunnel incident on Tuesday, trapping workers inside.
Dilip Buildcon, the company behind the project, says the disaster happened because of unusually heavy rain (Wayanad district got a massive 265mm in just 24 hours) and not because of any mistakes in its work.
Buildcon insists compliance pledges rescue cooperation
Dilip Buildcon insists it followed all safety and engineering rules, and that strict oversight was in place throughout the project.
It has promised to fully support rescue efforts and will cooperate with investigators, sharing updates as soon as it has them.