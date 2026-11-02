Dilip Puri dies on Indore-Betul highway stopping suspected liquor vehicle
India
A police officer in Madhya Pradesh later died from his injuries after trying to stop a vehicle suspected of smuggling liquor on the Indore-Betul highway.
Dilip Puri, who led the Khategaon police station, was struck by the vehicle during a raid and sadly did not survive.
Driver arrested, deliberate hit probed
Police have arrested the driver and are investigating whether Puri was deliberately run over.
This tragedy comes as Dewas district faces a spike in illegal liquor cases: at least 13 people reportedly recently died after allegedly drinking spurious alcohol.
The incident has also sparked political debate, with calls for stricter action against the illegal liquor trade and several local officials already suspended or transferred.