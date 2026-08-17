'Dimagi Naxal Party' viral after PM Modi Independence Day remark

DNP's vibe is all about "Think | Research | Resist," poking fun at politics while encouraging critical thinking.

The founders go by playful names like A Dimagi Indian and 56 Inch ka.

Opposition leaders weren't thrilled with Modi's label. P Chidambaram even called himself a proud dimagi Naxal, while others saw it as a desperate move.

Meanwhile, DNP says they've faced cyberattacks trying to silence them but seem determined to keep the conversation going.