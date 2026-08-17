'Dimagi Naxal Party' viral after PM Modi Independence Day remark
India
After PM Modi used the term dimagi Naxals in his Independence Day speech, a satirical group called the Dimagi Naxal Party (DNP) popped up online, and instantly went viral.
Their Instagram picked up over 1,81,000 followers overnight, and their X account quickly crossed 7,000.
DNP promotes critical thinking amid cyberattacks
DNP's vibe is all about "Think | Research | Resist," poking fun at politics while encouraging critical thinking.
The founders go by playful names like A Dimagi Indian and 56 Inch ka.
Opposition leaders weren't thrilled with Modi's label. P Chidambaram even called himself a proud dimagi Naxal, while others saw it as a desperate move.
Meanwhile, DNP says they've faced cyberattacks trying to silence them but seem determined to keep the conversation going.